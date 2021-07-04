CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lifted by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $252.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $260.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

