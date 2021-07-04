CryptEx (CRX) Trading 68.1% Higher Over Last Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.40 or 0.00051875 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $19,746.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

