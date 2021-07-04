CryptoAds Marketplace 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $502,122.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00135892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00166911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.22 or 0.99869829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

