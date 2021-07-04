CryptoBonusMiles Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $3,900.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00054580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00799692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.72 or 0.07989276 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.