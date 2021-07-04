Cryptonite (XCN) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $245,663.65 and $190.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,606.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.64 or 0.06569954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.77 or 0.01507715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00409701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00160143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00615685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00425212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00337530 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

