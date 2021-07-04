CryptoTask (CTASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $852,431.24

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $852,431.24 and $262,607.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 54% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00132642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00168423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,519.98 or 1.00203682 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,532 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.