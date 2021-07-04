CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $748,309.20 and $217,421.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,593,441 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

