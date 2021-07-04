Cubiex Tops 1-Day Volume of $166.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $237,845.75 and $166.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00133197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.51 or 1.00096773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

Buying and Selling Cubiex

