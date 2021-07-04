CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $47.70 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $363,359.69 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.70 or 0.00134461 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

