Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. Cummins reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $241.84 on Friday. Cummins has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

