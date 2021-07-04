Curate Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Curate has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.73 or 0.00793718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,601,426 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.