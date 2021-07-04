Curecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $159.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00411579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,079,549 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

