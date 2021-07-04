Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Curtiss-Wright worth $50,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

