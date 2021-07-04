CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.15 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $366.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00259824 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037942 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,722,255 coins and its circulating supply is 140,722,255 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

