DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.14

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $50.17 million and $341,019.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.