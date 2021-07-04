DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $474,517.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00802469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.59 or 0.08070599 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,929,448 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

