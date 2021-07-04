DAO Maker Market Capitalization Tops $73.11 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $73.11 million and $1.77 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,216,192 coins and its circulating supply is 36,656,212 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

