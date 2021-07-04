Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Darden Restaurants worth $61,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

