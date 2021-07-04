Databroker Trading 38.3% Lower This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $8,483.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00054849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.87 or 0.00786470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

