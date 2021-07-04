Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Datamine has a market cap of $630,214.32 and $23,011.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00231579 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.79 or 0.00787555 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,750,758 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.