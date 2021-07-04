Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,292. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

