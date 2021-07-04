Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh acquired 4,200 shares of Daxor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,386.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,267.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daxor stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69. Daxor has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

