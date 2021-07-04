DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.97 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $27.97 million and $1.64 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,118,137,269 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

