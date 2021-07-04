Decentral Games (DG) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $117.23 or 0.00329851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and approximately $695,532.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00135362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00167216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,535.92 or 0.99985106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,152 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

