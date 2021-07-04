Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Down 15% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $170,154.26 and $1,947.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.34 or 0.00793429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning's total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning's official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

