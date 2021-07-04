Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Reaches $19.14 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

