DeepOnion Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $948.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00047142 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00033867 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,526,276 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.