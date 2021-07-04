Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $352.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $156.10 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.