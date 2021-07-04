DeGate Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $66,153.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

