DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $298,773.62 and approximately $277,520.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00131977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00166891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,056.08 or 1.00303473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

