Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,487,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,225,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,974.2 days.

DLVHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.