Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $328,406.69 and approximately $27,006.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00803123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.72 or 0.08050590 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

