DePay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38,939.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00004233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $38,939.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00135362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00167216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,535.92 or 0.99985106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

