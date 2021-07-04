DerivaDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $81,409.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $81,409.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00008240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00138246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00167198 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,370.49 or 1.00241074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

