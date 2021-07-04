Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.33% of Despegar.com worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $941.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

