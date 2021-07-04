DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $50,842.14 and approximately $5,480.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.08 or 0.00796638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

