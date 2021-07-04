DEXTools Market Cap Achieves $25.38 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00794642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,556,081 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

