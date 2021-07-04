dForce 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. dForce has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $1.44 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.08 or 0.00792069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

