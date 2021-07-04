Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $1.78 on Top Exchanges

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $1.15 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00005176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00167557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.41 or 0.99811070 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,747,597 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

