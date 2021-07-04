Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $17,898.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00006436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002123 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00111112 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,610,412 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

