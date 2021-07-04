Diamond Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00006385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $15,966.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001773 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00112951 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,610,193 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

