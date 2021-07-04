Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 2,234,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

