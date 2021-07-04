DiFy.Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $681,667.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $204.78 or 0.00574836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.76 or 0.07982742 BTC.

DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

