Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS opened at $68.27 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

