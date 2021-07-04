DigitalBits Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and $453,262.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00397421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003064 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.72 or 0.01264167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,659,366 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

