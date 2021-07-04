Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $56,966.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

