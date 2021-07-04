Digix Gold Token Price Hits $57.94 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $7,179.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $57.94 or 0.00163174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00771029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,657 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars.

