DigixDAO Trading Up 16.3% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $39.38 million and approximately $413,677.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $442.53 or 0.01280728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00098151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.62 or 0.00791879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 88,987 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.