Diligence (IRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $349.00

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Diligence has a total market cap of $5,703.02 and approximately $349.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diligence has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Diligence coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006606 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000229 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading

