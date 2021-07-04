Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $218 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Western Digital worth $218,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.